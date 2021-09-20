Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 351 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

