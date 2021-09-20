Melrose Industries (MLSPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS: MLSPF):

9/7/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/3/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/3/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/3/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Melrose Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. 98,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,394. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.