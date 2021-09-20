MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.90

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

MAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,980. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

