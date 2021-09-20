McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.31. 60,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

