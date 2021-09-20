McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,798,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 663,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $11,734,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $241.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

