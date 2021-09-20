Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Hits $457,541.93

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $457,541.93 and $44.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,850.18 or 1.00138505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00808856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00411374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00288400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

