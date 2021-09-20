Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,002,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $788.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.73 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

