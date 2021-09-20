Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Down 41.6% in August

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 10,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,685. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

