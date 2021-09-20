Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.41. 42,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,089,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

