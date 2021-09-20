Matisse Capital Sells 90,211 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 90,211 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

