Matisse Capital Sells 201 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matisse Capital reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

