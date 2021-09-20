Matisse Capital Sells 2,000 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

