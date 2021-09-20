Matisse Capital Reduces Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Matisse Capital lessened its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals makes up about 2.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 1.80% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Creative Planning bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.26. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,855. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

