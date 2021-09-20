Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

