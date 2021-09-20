Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166.01 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.33 or 0.00022642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $301.00 million and approximately $166.01 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00124821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047295 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

