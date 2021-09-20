Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 2.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Markel by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 39,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,209.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,204.80.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

