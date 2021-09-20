Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

