Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after buying an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.55. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,582. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

