Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 9,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.64. 204,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,060,018. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.