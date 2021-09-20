Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

GS stock traded down $14.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.66. The company had a trading volume of 66,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,753. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

