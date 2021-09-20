Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

