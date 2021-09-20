MakiSwap Reaches Market Cap of $17.30 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00174065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00112473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.19 or 0.06999271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.75 or 1.00216498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.78 or 0.00791093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

