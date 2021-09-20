MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Market Cap of $201.67 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $201.67 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00173273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00110527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.23 or 0.06894842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,682.60 or 0.99819246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00772274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

