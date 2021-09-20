Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

MGA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.99. 121,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

