Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.52 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

