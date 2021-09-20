Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

MDGL stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

