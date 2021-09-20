MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

MGNX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. 16,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

