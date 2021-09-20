MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,376,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

