LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $102.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.