Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 9,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,262. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

