Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $426.55 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

