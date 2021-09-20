LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $495,261.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044478 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.