Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,687,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,819 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 118,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.