Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 97,970 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,650,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,970 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $51,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.