Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 755,656 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 755,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $71,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.84 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.