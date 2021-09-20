Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $82.73 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

