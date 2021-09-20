Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $67.39 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.45% of Criteo worth $67,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $34.90 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.