Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LBPH opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.