Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.40 or 0.06995750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00364543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.01250149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00113963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.00526019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00534331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00321678 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.