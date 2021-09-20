Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.