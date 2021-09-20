Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91.
About Lindsay Australia
