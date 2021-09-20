Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

