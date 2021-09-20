Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after acquiring an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

