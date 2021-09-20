Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $335,295.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00005471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00366950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

