Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.11

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 406837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $577.63 million, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

