Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of LMACA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 38.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.