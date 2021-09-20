Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 170886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

LGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.21 million and a PE ratio of -98.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

