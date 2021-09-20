Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Leoni has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

