Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $6.11 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

