Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 691.60 ($9.04) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 705.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

