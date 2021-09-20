Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LKFN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

